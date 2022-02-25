Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00198532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00022166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.26 or 0.00372779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007839 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.