BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $203.28 and last traded at $205.33. Approximately 2,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.84.
BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.