BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $203.28 and last traded at $205.33. Approximately 2,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.84.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

