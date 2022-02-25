Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 867,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Bel Fuse worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $171,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 75.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.54. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

