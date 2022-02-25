Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 285,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
