Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 285,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

