BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $6.75 price target on the stock. BELLUS Health traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.45. 15,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,334,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,506,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 107,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

