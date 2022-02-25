Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.65

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.28. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 23,557 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $32,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

