Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Up 9.3%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 12,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 461,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

