Berenberg Bank Raises SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 1,560

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,560 ($21.22) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGRO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.84) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.65) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.82) to GBX 1,450 ($19.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.46) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,373.36 ($18.68).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,287.50 ($17.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,304.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.51).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

