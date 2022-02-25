Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.95% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BHLB opened at $29.65 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

BHLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

