BERNcash (BERN) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 103.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $56,138.13 and $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BERNcash has traded up 96% against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,478.71 or 1.00189952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00071486 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00239047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00143705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00291822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00027150 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

BERNcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

