Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 5%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €45.20 ($51.36) and last traded at €47.45 ($53.92). 20,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.93 ($56.74).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.85. The firm has a market cap of $484.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

