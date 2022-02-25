Beyond Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.15 or 0.06895166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,123.54 or 1.00055067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047704 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

