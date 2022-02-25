Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $32.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

