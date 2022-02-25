BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.75 million and $79.77 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.30 or 0.06913681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.27 or 0.99605276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047914 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.