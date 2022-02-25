BiFi Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $6.39 million and $33,668.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00206129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00377962 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008034 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

