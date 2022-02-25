Big Data Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $620,245.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $620,245.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 40,745,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

