Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $32.13

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.13, but opened at $31.03. Bilibili shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 35,439 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 60.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 105.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 281,478 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.