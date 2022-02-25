BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.19

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.39. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 148,871 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.