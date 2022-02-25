Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Trading Up 4.9%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $629.84 and last traded at $627.67. Approximately 4,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 231,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $598.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $648.61 and its 200-day moving average is $724.58.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.