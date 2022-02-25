BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “In-Line” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

