Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $122.32 and last traded at $123.28. 2,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 646,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

