Bionic (BNC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 67.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Bionic has a market cap of $5,442.18 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bionic has traded 63.1% lower against the dollar. One Bionic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bionic alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00287836 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004801 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.50 or 0.01220601 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bionic Profile

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bionic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bionic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bionic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bionic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.