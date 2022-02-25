Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.27 on Friday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$497.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

