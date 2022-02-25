BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $27,571.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.53 or 1.00014783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00302227 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,754,440 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

