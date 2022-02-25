Bitball Treasure One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,460.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $32,460.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.12 or 0.00084055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

