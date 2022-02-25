Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Achieves $502.15 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $28.67 or 0.00073453 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $502.15 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00276382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00088696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

