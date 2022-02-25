Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0013

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $17,079.41 and approximately $59.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars.

