Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $85.94 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $85.94 or 0.00218431 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $98.69 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,342.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.00812702 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,989,464 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.