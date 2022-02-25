Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 34% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $13,603.25 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.40 or 0.06867053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,295.49 or 0.99265696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.