BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $157,166.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00274615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00087896 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,014,891 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.