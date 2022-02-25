BitCore Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $152,845.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,962.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.12 or 0.06940318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00277892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.97 or 0.00782725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00070733 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.00389291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00216306 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.