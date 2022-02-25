Bitradio Trading Down 2.8% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $63,766.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

