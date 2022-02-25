Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.24

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.24 and traded as low as $34.02. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

