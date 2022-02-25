BlackRock Inc. Acquires 109,892 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.75% of 1stdibs.Com worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 440.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,051 in the last three months.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

