BlackRock Inc. Acquires 133,512 Shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.14% of Codex DNA worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNAY stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

