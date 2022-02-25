BlackRock Inc. Acquires 137,227 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Enel Chile worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 671.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.75 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

