BlackRock Inc. Acquires 93,585 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.76% of PennantPark Investment worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 130,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $502.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

