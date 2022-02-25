BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.69% of Crescent Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $483.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

