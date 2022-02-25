BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.60% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 140,468 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 38.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.