BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of First Business Financial Services worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $273.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.82.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.