BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

GAIN opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

