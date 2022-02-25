BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $47.00.

