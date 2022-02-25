BlackRock Inc. Buys 17,667 Shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.38% of Impel NeuroPharma worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

