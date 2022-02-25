BlackRock Inc. Buys 24,370 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.15% of NL Industries worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NL Industries by 72.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $6.24 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.79.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

