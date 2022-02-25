BlackRock Inc. Buys 38,192 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $501.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

