BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 30,831 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,867,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period.

IYJ opened at $101.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

