BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.24% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 37,897.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58,741 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WHG opened at $16.03 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

