BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter worth $68,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Suzano by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 18.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Suzano in the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Suzano by 105.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUZ opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.39. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

