BlackRock Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577,065 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.76% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

MITT opened at $9.19 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

MITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

