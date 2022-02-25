BlackRock Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Immersion worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Immersion by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Immersion by 640.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Immersion by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

IMMR opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

